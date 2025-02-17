EPISODE 3: VIVEK RAMASWAMY, RUSSELL VOUGHT, AND THE DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY

Episode 3 of the series by Pariah Media's Samantha Costello.





Unpacking the Trump Cabinet: A Web of Influence and Deceit?





Join us for a multi-part series as we delve into the intriguing world of President Donald J. Trump's cabinet picks and key associates. With a roster of billionaires, CEOs, and politicians, Trump's inner circle raises more questions than answers. What drives these appointments? Is it a quest for public service or a strategic play towards a scripted biblical outcome?





As we explore the backgrounds and connections of Trump's team, we'll examine the eerie parallels between his rise to power and the infamous Operation Trust, a historical deception that manipulated public perception. Could the "saviour president" narrative be another cleverly crafted illusion?





In this series, we'll scrutinize the cast of characters surrounding Trump.





As we navigate the complex web of alliances and interests, we'll seek to uncover the truth behind Trump's cabinet selections. Join us on this journey as we separate facts from fiction and shed light on the forces shaping America's future.





Episode 1: Introduction and JD Vance

https://rumble.com/v6ipysp-welcome-to-the-united-states-of-israel-part-1-introduction-and-jd-vance.html





Episode 2: Howard Lutnick, Jared Kushner, and Charles Kushner

https://rumble.com/v6jtkum-the-united-states-of-israel-episode-2-howard-lutnick-jarad-kushner-and-char.html