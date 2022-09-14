Create New Account
Inflation Misery
Son of the Republic
Joe Did That

* The economy under [Bidan] continues to collapse.

* Dude’s gotta go.

* His legacy is awful: empty shelves, empty 401(k)s and record inflation.

* Stocks slump for worst day in 2+ years.

* Bad news: Dow plummets, inflation soars, food shortages loom.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 September 2022

