Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
But But But -- Bidenomics Has Shot the Stock Market to All Time Highs!!
channel image
Recharge Freedom
339 Subscribers
50 views
Published 19 hours ago

A lot of left wing supporters .2 all-time highs in the stock market as proof that Joe Biden and his Biden comics have worked masterfully for the United States. Unfortunately, this is just a reflection of inflation. #stocks #biden #woke #economy

Keywords
propagandamarketsjoe bidenstockseconomicshypocrisyleft-wingmarketinflationstockzimbabweall-timezimbabwe dollarbiden comicshighsgoods and servicesreal wealth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket