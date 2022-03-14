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Chechen Special Forces units entered MARIUPOL at night & began to clean up the city from the BANDERA scum from the National Battalions. 031422
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267 views • March 14, 2022
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Chechen special forces units entered Mariupol at night and began to clean up the city from the Bandera scum from the national battalions.
State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov is in the area of a military special operation in Ukraine and recorded a video message to neo-Nazis demanding to lay down their arms.
Now Mariupol is completely blocked by the Russian armed forces. The national battalion has only one way out, otherwise everyone will be liquidated.
They were not killed, like the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but liquidated. Time has passed and it is not in your favor.
Chechen special forces units entered Mariupol at night and began to clean up the city from the Bandera scum from the national battalions.
State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov is in the area of a military special operation in Ukraine and recorded a video message to neo-Nazis demanding to lay down their arms.
Now Mariupol is completely blocked by the Russian armed forces. The national battalion has only one way out, otherwise everyone will be liquidated.
They were not killed, like the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but liquidated. Time has passed and it is not in your favor.
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