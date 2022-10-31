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Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject of the Judgment of the Living.
Aims of the study is to answer the following:
The aims of the study is to understand:
What is the Judgment of the living?
When is it to take place?
How is it to take place?
Who are left standing after the Judgment?
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