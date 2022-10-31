Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject of the Judgment of the Living.

Aims of the study is to answer the following:

The aims of the study is to understand:

What is the Judgment of the living?

When is it to take place?

How is it to take place?

Who are left standing after the Judgment?

Our Channels for Laodicea Ju

https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks

https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

GoldenBowl Studies

https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca

Sigh And Cry SA

https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c

Youtube -GoldenBowlStudies

https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4

https://youtu.be/sce8Uc9AW1Q

https://www.brighteon.com/62589ca4-c1d4-475c-96c8-86f0bc61694e

Visit our websites

www.whyperish.org

www.whyperish.org

www.upa7.co.za

upa7.org