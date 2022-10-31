Create New Account
Judgment of the living
9 views
channel image
goldenbowlstudiessa
Published 24 days ago |

Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject of the Judgment of the Living.

Aims of the study is to answer the following:

 

The aims of the study is to understand:

 

What is the Judgment of the living?

When is it to take place?

How is it to take place?

Who are left standing after the Judgment?

 

www.whyperish.org

bible prophecyend timestithingseventh day adventistspirit of prophecyezekiel 9144 000ellen whitelaodiceamodern israelpresent truthsigh and crymeat in due seasonwhy do we kill the prophetsa call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchjudgment of the livinggods true church

