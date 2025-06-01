© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Singularity is Now... The New Race is Here...
Has Humanity Overreached Playing God?!
Has Mankind Manufactured It's Worst Enemy...
I Am Not Fear Mongering But What are The Odds?
Could We Have Over Stepped This Time...
Could We Have Been to Hasty and Sealed Our Fate?
I Have Seen All The Terminator Movies...
And Once Upon a Time I Thought They Were Great!
~~~***~~~***~~~***~~~
If You Wish to Watch The Autonomous Robot Presentation...
Smoothly and In It's Entirety You May at This Site.
I Attempted Several Damned Times to Acquire It...
Though It Never Would Play Right... and It Took Me All Night!
Absolute Zero Reasoner :
Self Evolving AI Learning
Without Human Input or Data
By Julian Horsey 11:15 am May 13, 2025
https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/self-evolving-artificial-intelligence-absolute-zero-reasoner/