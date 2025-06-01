BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Singularity is Now ~The New Race is Here~
Cleansing Flow
Cleansing Flow
133 views • 18 hours ago

The Singularity is Now... The New Race is Here...

Has Humanity Overreached Playing God?!

Has Mankind Manufactured It's Worst Enemy...

I Am Not Fear Mongering But What are The Odds?


Could We Have Over Stepped This Time...

Could We Have Been to Hasty and Sealed Our Fate?

I Have Seen All The Terminator Movies...

And Once Upon a Time I Thought They Were Great!


~~~***~~~***~~~***~~~


If You Wish to Watch The Autonomous Robot Presentation...

Smoothly and In It's Entirety You May at This Site.

I Attempted Several Damned Times to Acquire It...

Though It Never Would Play Right... and It Took Me All Night!


Absolute Zero Reasoner :

Self Evolving AI Learning

Without Human Input or Data


 By Julian Horsey 11:15 am May 13, 2025


https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/self-evolving-artificial-intelligence-absolute-zero-reasoner/

evolutionmankindtranshuman
