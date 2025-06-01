The Singularity is Now... The New Race is Here...

Has Humanity Overreached Playing God?!

Has Mankind Manufactured It's Worst Enemy...

I Am Not Fear Mongering But What are The Odds?





Could We Have Over Stepped This Time...

Could We Have Been to Hasty and Sealed Our Fate?

I Have Seen All The Terminator Movies...

And Once Upon a Time I Thought They Were Great!





~~~***~~~***~~~***~~~





If You Wish to Watch The Autonomous Robot Presentation...

Smoothly and In It's Entirety You May at This Site.

I Attempted Several Damned Times to Acquire It...

Though It Never Would Play Right... and It Took Me All Night!





Absolute Zero Reasoner :

Self Evolving AI Learning

Without Human Input or Data





By Julian Horsey 11:15 am May 13, 2025





https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/self-evolving-artificial-intelligence-absolute-zero-reasoner/