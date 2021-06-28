© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr John Coleman (1994) Global 2000 Comittee Of 300 Vaccine Causing Aids Was Trial Run For COVID.
Follow
1
Share
Report
202 views • June 28, 2021
Dr John Coleman in 1994 made some very profound statements, it was as if he was speaking about 2021. Mass depopulation by 2050, among other things.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.