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Dr. Lee Merritt | LauraLynn ~ August 5, 2021
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578 views • August 07, 2021
The Medical Rebel Dr. Lee Merritt. As a lifelong advocate of free market, patient-centered medicine Dr. Merritt had the opportunity to appear on the John Stossel show to speak against Obamacare. More recently she has appeared on numerous radio programs discussing Covid-19, the futility of mask mandates, and other lies and omissions from the medical “technocrats”.
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Dr Lee Merritt, LauraLynn, August 5 2021
Odysee Channel Link: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
Show Resources: https://bit.ly/3ipbZqg
All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded.
Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Fear is the Virus t-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
Donate at:www.lauralynn.tv
Go Get Funding : https://bit.ly/2uZw7cD
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LauraLynnThompson
E-Transfer to Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LauraLynnTT
Facebook: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Youtube: https://bit.ly/3t5bxQu
Parler: @LauraLynnTT
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
Dlive: www.dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
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Librti: www.librti.com
Dr Lee Merritt, LauraLynn, August 5 2021
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