GENYOUS patent from 2011. We had the diagnostics & therapeutics.
The Real Dr Judy
332 followers
1
244 views • 9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

You're looking at two patents, both of them 2010 and 11. The left-hand one is the patent for the diagnostic identifications of variants of XMRV. Xeno! Yeah, I'm a Xenophobe! You don't inject anything, nothing foreign goes in my blood or in my food, and I won't ingest it. And I won't inject it. So the virus, the Murine Leukemia-related virus, that's SARSCoV2, and it was published in 2004, Paper Moore & all, it's on our website; and injected in every polio vaccine since. And right there we show you this patent from 2011. We had the diagnostics, we had the therapeutics, Genyous, GENYOUS Chinese guys with a spelling problem, up and down the coast of Canada in the US. Hey, they were godly man fighting for you; and the Chinese on the railroad and knowing your history. That was 2011. We had the tools to heal it. This will heal Ebola, and we did it and we showed them that and I got Ebola and I got a little outbreak recently, and we won't go into that.


Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/09/2024

Full presentation at the Old State Saloon, in Eagle, ID, organized by BRAVERITAS: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1mrGmModmmVGy

healthcancernewstruthcurepatentmikovitsgenyous
