Damar Hamlin & Travis Scott

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For those that watched the masonic ritual called the Superbowl last night, you may have noticed Damar Hamlin's coat mocking Jesus.
I guess it's a good thing the whole country prayed for him a as he died on the field a few weeks ago.
What a 🤡 he is.
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