Damar Hamlin & Travis Scott

For those that watched the masonic ritual called the Superbowl last night, you may have noticed Damar Hamlin's coat mocking Jesus.

I guess it's a good thing the whole country prayed for him a as he died on the field a few weeks ago.





What a 🤡 he is.

Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2