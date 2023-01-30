Did Angels Procreate with Women in Genesis 6?

The devil is a sly old fox and there seems to be a lot of bible believers who think that fallen angels had sexual relations with human women in Genesis 6. This interpretation goes against science, nature and the laws of God. The devil is a deceiver and when we don't understand something he has a way of exploiting our ignorance or our superstition. Don't be fooled learn how to discern truth from fiction by looking at all the biblical evidence not just somebodys interpretation. Content must be examined in context or you get conjecture. Look at all the contextual material on the subject matter. Don't cherry pick a few scriptures to satisfy your own theory. GB