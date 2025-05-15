Al-Qassam published a video as part of the "Gates of Hell" operations east of Rafah city

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage shows Al-Qassam target Israeli soldiers in the incursion axis in the Al-Tanour neighborhood east of Rafah.
• The 1st operation began by targeting an engineering force inside a house, with a number of anti-personnel and anti-tank rockets, killing and wounding them.
• The 2nd operation began by targeting an Israeli infantry force with a high-explosive IEDs, killing and wounding them.
Source @Fotros Resistance
