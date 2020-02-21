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Terrifying Footage from China!! They use the CoronaVirus to make EVERYTHING ILLEGAL!!
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655 views • February 21, 2020
Terrifying leaked footage coming from China is showing the government using the #CoronaVirus to make EVERYTHING YOU DO ILLEGAL!!
Citizens who are already in #Quarantine within their homes are having authorities arrested them & drag them out of their homes as well as mass arrest & the destruction of the food supply.
The Biggest Bank in #China has also filed for bankruptcy preventing the people of China to take their money out!! And much more!!
Citizens who are already in #Quarantine within their homes are having authorities arrested them & drag them out of their homes as well as mass arrest & the destruction of the food supply.
The Biggest Bank in #China has also filed for bankruptcy preventing the people of China to take their money out!! And much more!!
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