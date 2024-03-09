Create New Account
Vanessa Beeley report on Israel Spy Unit 8200 and the Flour Massacre
Published Saturday

Vaneesa Beeley

https://odysee.com/@vanessabeeley:6/the-news-i-report-on-zionist-spy-unit:6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9eUSm__lyGI&t=3159s


March7 2024

The News - I report on Spy Unit 8200 and the Flour Massacre, who planned it?


