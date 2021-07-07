Jason Miller: Launch of GETTR Is Independence From Big Tech Oligarchs & Social Media Overlords

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7/5/2021 Jason Miller: GETTR is officially launched on July 4th which is not only Independent Day of the US, but also Independence Day from the big tech oligarchs and the social media overlords. On GETTR, people will not be censored for sharing political beliefs.