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Abusive relationship
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11 views • May 13, 2021
Scott Jensen, May 6, 2021
I said we were in an abusive relationship back in December, and I still believe it today. The biggest difference is there’s even more enablers convincing you it’s your fault.
Don’t believe them. It should not have been this way!
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/2970738133172612
I said we were in an abusive relationship back in December, and I still believe it today. The biggest difference is there’s even more enablers convincing you it’s your fault.
Don’t believe them. It should not have been this way!
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/2970738133172612
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