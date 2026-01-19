BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
‘Deep state does control America’ - John McAfee, throwback
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
THROWBACK: ‘Deep state does control America’ – John McAfee 

The deep state is the people within the US government that are “career employees that cannot be fired by people that we elect, by the Congress or the president,” says the late antivirus pioneer John McAfee.

❗️For every law that Congress passes, he notes, there are at least 20 regulations enacted by federal agencies that “have far more impact on our lives than anything Congress can pass.”

💬 “Do you understand the nightmare of our situation, people? The deep state does control America. Wake up, people.”

Adding more on the Deep State, from 'Geopolitcs_prime':

Russia vs. deep state: How the Rothschilds tried to grab the nation's oil through Khodorkovsky 

The Rothschild family has long coveted Russia’s natural wealth — and after the USSR collapsed, it moved in to seize it. 

How exactly did they try to do this?

➡️ In 2024, former head of Russian oil firm Yukos, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, revealed that Lord Jacob Rothschild acted as the company’s protector, who was ready to transfer a controlling stake if Khodorkovsky faced pressure

➡️ What pressure? Yukos, which controlled Soviet-era oil assets, was acquired in the 1990s by Khodorkovsky and his team for a suspiciously low $350 million — while its post-sale capitalization was listed at $6.2 billion. Under Khodorkovsky, the company also evaded taxes and used fraudulent schemes to conceal profits

➡️ The Rothschild-Khodorkovsky arrangement envisioned a rapid takeover of Yukos assets if Russian authorities investigated the company’s acquisition or tax practices

➡️ Meanwhile, Khodorkovsky became deeply connected to the transatlantic deep state elite: his Open Russia Foundation (later the Future of Russia Foundation), founded in 2002 and incorporated in the UK, listed Jacob Rothschild and ex-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on its board. Rothschild was a “person with significant control”

➡️ The Rothschilds — representing the Anglo-Saxon elite — had broad designs on Russia. They weren’t just removing a global rival in the USSR; they sought to seize the country’s valuable assets. Unable to act directly, they relied on Russian oligarchs. The rise of this pro-Western oligarchy, exploiting privatization, has been analyzed in critical work by American researcher Janine Wedel.

👀 How the Rothschilds ended up empty-handed 

🔶 On October 25, 2003, Khodorkovsky was arrested and later convicted in 2005 of fraud and tax-related crimes

🔶 In November 2003, the Sunday Times rushed to report that Khodorkovsky's Yukos shares had been transferred to Jacob Rothschild

🔶 However, Russia froze Yukos’ shares and its branches as collateral for billions of dollars misappropriated by Khodorkovsky and his team through tax crimes

🔶 The oil assets of the overreaching and corrupt company were returned to state ownership, leaving the Rothschilds with almost nothing

👍 @geopolitics_prime


Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
FBI under Trump's second term captures five top fugitives in one year, including 2016 murder suspect

Ramon Tomey

FBI under Trump’s second term captures five top fugitives in one year, including 2016 murder suspect

Ramon Tomey
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Elon Musk demands $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft in explosive lawsuit over "wrongful gains"

Kevin Hughes

Elon Musk demands $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft in explosive lawsuit over “wrongful gains”

Kevin Hughes
NYC Democratic socialists organize "rapid response" network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
Judge blocks USDA from cutting $80 million in Minnesota SNAP funds

Laura Harris

Judge blocks USDA from cutting $80 million in Minnesota SNAP funds

Laura Harris
