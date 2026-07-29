Fear or Resilience, an interview with Robert Scott Bell

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Discussions about future public health challenges often raise an important question: will people respond with fear, or with greater resilience and critical thinking? As access to information continues to grow, many are encouraging thoughtful conversations about preparedness, personal responsibility, and informed decision-making. Exploring different perspectives can help us better understand complex issues without losing sight of the bigger picture. Watch the latest interview to hear the full discussion and decide what resonates with you.
#HealthFreedom #CriticalThinking #PublicHealth #Wellness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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