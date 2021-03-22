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New Meteor 2021 F01 Will Shoot Between Earth And Moon March 23rd In Two Days! HOPEFULLY!
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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100 views • March 22, 2021
Original Video posted March 21 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/e7gCZzpP8QY

https://ssd.jpl.nasa.gov/sbdb.cgi?sstr=2021+FO1&;orb=1

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Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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