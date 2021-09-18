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Black Sheep Brewings' Monty Pythons Holy Grail Golden Beer 4.25/5
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10 views • September 18, 2021
I had to. C'mon, like you wouldn't've ? Go watch the video before I taunt you a second time!
On the nose she is lightly beery and pleasant but I didn't pick up the citrus or malts. WGV (Whitbread Golding Variety) is the referenced hop varietal.
The initial hit is interesting, sweet but not overly. Neither Malty nor Bitter this is a well crafted brew. Fast thru the middle, clean and dry on the back end.
A really tasty beer that I was expecting to be a gimmicky product.
4.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are best guess sub 20 and the SRM is a deep rich coppery 24 .
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Be the Big 3 friends
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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On the nose she is lightly beery and pleasant but I didn't pick up the citrus or malts. WGV (Whitbread Golding Variety) is the referenced hop varietal.
The initial hit is interesting, sweet but not overly. Neither Malty nor Bitter this is a well crafted brew. Fast thru the middle, clean and dry on the back end.
A really tasty beer that I was expecting to be a gimmicky product.
4.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are best guess sub 20 and the SRM is a deep rich coppery 24 .
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Be the Big 3 friends
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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