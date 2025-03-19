Alien Enemies Act: Why James Madison DIDN'T Oppose it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"With respect to alien enemies, no doubt has been intimated as to the federal authority over them." That was James Madison, referring to the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 - an act he saw as constitutional while rejecting the rest of the Alien and Sedition Acts. In this episode, you’ll learn what the act actually says, why Madison defended it while opposing the others, and how narrowly it applies in practice.
Path to Liberty: March 19, 2025