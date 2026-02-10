Valentine’s Day Warning! Tragedy, Massacre, Death Prophecy. Avoid The Restaurants & Crowds

Valentine's Day is approaching and there is a serious warning to be given for February 14, 2026. Bible Prophecy reveals the secrets that are approaching for 2026. Natural disasters and man made tragedies are going to increase on Holidays as we approach the end of time. Mass shootings, terror attacks, and tragedies will take place on holidays in 2026. February 14 will be a day of death. My Bloody Valentine and Saint Valentine's Day Massacre movie are not something you should watch. The Saint Valentine's Day Massacre was the murder of seven members and associates of Chicago's North Side Gang on Saint Valentine's Day 1929. The murders occurred amid the competition for control of organized crime in the city during Prohibition. Police and historians have speculated that the murders were an attempt to kill the head of the North Side Gang, George "Bugs" Moran, although he had not arrived by the time the attack started. The North Siders were rivals of the Chicago Outfit, a criminal organization headed by Al Capone, and much of the speculation has focused on whether he was behind the murders. This prophetic word about holidays is crucial intelligence for the church. ‘Incel’ teenager pleads guilty to terror offences after threatening Valentine’s Day school attack. Dihan Rahman 'embraced' an extreme ideology mixing neo-Nazi and jihadist propaganda with graphic violence against women, a court was told. A former army cadet has admitted possessing terrorist bomb-making material after threatening to carry out a Valentine’s Day shooting at his school. Dihan Rahman, 19, from Uxbridge in west London, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday to three terrorism offences involving documents and videos capable of assisting someone preparing an attack.





Holidays, Holydays, Feast Days, Birthdays, & Sabbath Days. Biblical Examination of Sacred Days https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmqwG1q_1LY&t=177s





History of Valentine's Day. Lupercalia, Roman Pagan Holiday, Cupid, Eros, and Matchmaking. Feb. 14 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3zhlGtlwMI&t=4s





2025 In Prophecy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1UIRDHu9XAdGXZxY2cm73b&si=iYAruDGaeuH9xokO





Prophecies That Have Fulfilled since 2020 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0aLb_CuRqbkRVDj8Y8hDze&si=SEvQrBONyiLHog5z





Woman convicted in Valentine's Day Halifax mall plot denied parole. Lindsay Souvannarath was sentenced to life for her part in plot to stage February 2015 shooting. An American woman who planned to take part in a mass shooting at the Halifax Shopping Centre 10 years ago has been denied full parole.





Lindsay Souvannarath, 33, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to life for her part in a plot to stage a Valentine's Day massacre in the food court of the mall in 2015.





Souvannarath has been in custody since the day before the planned attack. She was arrested at Halifax Stanfield International Airport when she arrived on a flight from her home in Illinois.





An anonymous tip to Facebook the day before had alerted Canadian border officials to the plan and even provided a description of Souvannarath.





She had been in online correspondence with a 19-year-old Halifax man, James Gamble, in the weeks leading up to the planned attack.





According to the Parole Board of Canada, the plan was for Gamble to kill his parents in their suburban Halifax home, then he and Souvannarath would spend the night there before heading to the mall the next day: Feb. 14, or Valentine's Day.





David House