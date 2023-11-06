Free Biofield Clearing sound healing session for Neuropathy in the Feet

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 6. This session focuses on the feet. I use multiple tuning forks on acupressure points that are thought to help with neuropathy in the feet. After adding energy to a point, I column out over the point. This session is dedicated to my friend Kathy, who was kind enough to let me practice my Biofield Clearing method on her. Thankfully, these sessions did help her regain some feeling in her feet and reduced her discomfort. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog.





As I am using my weighted forks for some of this tuning, it is important to note that the frequencies can still be effective even though you cannot hear them. I have added a version of this session with Ohm, Earth, Sun, Full Moon, Zodiac, Mars, and Venus tones added for those who would prefer to hear the tones.



The large Human body meridian map represents the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included nature videos from Pexels.com to aid in your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning fork as it passes through your biofield. If you prefer, lie down and close your eyes and rest while you listening to the session. If you don't have time to stop, just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.



Results vary. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.



Time Codes:







0:00 Intro

0:24 KD 1 and KD3

13:05 BL 60

23:36 LI 4

28:18 TB 4

35:38 ST 36

46:7 LV 3

55:03 SP 2 and SP 3