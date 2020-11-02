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De-Mysifying the Fake News Caricature of Q. 'Satanic Cabal of Democrats Eating Children' v Citizen Journalism
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85 views • November 02, 2020
In this episode we dive into the usual caricatured attacks on Q that the fake news relies on to ridicule (and thus avoid addressing the evidence put forth by) a movement Forbes says represents over 56% of the Republican Party to some degree.
What is fact? What is fiction? Here's how to counter the Fake News' Bullschiff
Buy Gold:
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The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com.com/Nemos
The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
Bestselling Book Attacked by MSM: Qanon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening - www.TheBookofQanon.com
Buy C60 & More: http://bit.ly/2VUC97H
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
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💲 Paypal: [email protected]
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Discord Chat Room - https://discord.gg/nTSMtBR
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
What is fact? What is fiction? Here's how to counter the Fake News' Bullschiff
Buy Gold:
https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
GreenPill Living:
https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
MAGAzon:
https://shopmagazon.com/Nemos
The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com.com/Nemos
The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
Bestselling Book Attacked by MSM: Qanon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening - www.TheBookofQanon.com
Buy C60 & More: http://bit.ly/2VUC97H
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
💵https://donorbox.org/DustinNemos - Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💲 Paypal: [email protected]
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Discord Chat Room - https://discord.gg/nTSMtBR
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
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