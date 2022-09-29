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Rep. Paul Gosar “Democrats And Biden Are The Party Of DEATH” | EP 3139-8AM
The Gateway Pundit sat down with GOP Congressman Paul Gosar over the weekend to discuss the new Republican Party’s agenda to conduct a real January 6 investigation, lower inflation, and secure the southern border after the 2022 Midterm elections. The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the sham January 6 committee’s coverup of the Stolen 2020 Presidential Election, the FBI’s involvement on January 6, and their targeting of good Americans across the country. Some questions TGP still has: Who is Ray Epps? Why did he encourage Trump supporters to go into the Capitol on January 6? And why were Democratic lawmakers defending this guy? https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22418
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