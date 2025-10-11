© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA Finals 2025 – Aces Win Third Title
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
The Las Vegas Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury 4-0 in the 2025 WNBA Finals, capturing their third championship in four years. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with dominant performances and was named Finals MVP.
#WNBAFinals #LasVegasAces #PhoenixMercury #AjaWilson #WNBA2025 #BasketballFinals #WomenInSports #WNBAChampions #SportsNews #BasketballHighlights