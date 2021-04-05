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Beyond Comprehension! Bible Reveals Key to Nazi Cruelty (1of 3)
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50 views • April 05, 2021
King Solomon declared, “There is nothing new under the sun.” Harvard professor and philosopher, George Santayana, said as much, writing, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” In this video, Scott examines the practice of weapons control as he discusses and demonstrates the parallels of the key which unlocked the cruel outbreak of oppression experienced by the Israelites for decades more than 3000 years ago at the hands of the Philistines and that of the Jews by Germany’s Nazi Party for more than a decade leading up to and throughout World War 2.
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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