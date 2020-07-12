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Putting Jesus First In Your Life Is Paramount!
Unleavened Bread Ministries
Unleavened Bread Ministries
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18 views • July 12, 2020
Putting Jesus First In Your Life Is Paramount!
✅Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏 Be sure to get your spiritual food! 🍞🍷🍇 Study to Show Yourselves Approved! 📝Mine for Gems in God's Word! ⚒💎 Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus!👂💡🌱 Climb Mt. Zion!🌄

Are you willing to renounce 'all that you have' for the sake of following Jesus and making Him first in your life? 🤔

David Eells puts forth some very important questions: How much time do you spend in partaking of, 'The Word made flesh', Jesus? Are you only a Sunday and Wednesday follower of Christ? Are things of this world, your job, or your family, more important to you than following Jesus?

Jesus himself answers these questions for us through the scriptures taught here. And we learn that there is nothing more important than following God and for our eternal life, than renouncing all that we have in order to be a faithful follower of Christ.

Luke 9:62, "Jesus said to him, 'No one, after putting his hand to the plow and looking back is fit for the kingdom of God'." Let No Man Take Your Crown!

Please join David Eells as he teaches on this very important topic!

(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)

✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!

📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs

✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1

🌐 WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/

📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?

🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
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