© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Toxic skies, sterile soils, and engineered UV radiation are deliberately crippling ecosystems and human health. Forests implode, fisheries collapse, and 36+ nations face famine—all while covert climate operations destroy Earth’s ozone layer. This isn’t “natural”: it’s #ClimateEngineering warfare, designed to dumb down, debilitate, and control populations. From aluminum-laced rains to fungal plagues, every breath and bite is poisoned. Watch the explosive interview exposing who profits from planetary death.
#SoilDeath #WeatherWarfare #BiologicalAssault #WakeUpHumanity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport