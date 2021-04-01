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Liberal Doctor Says Fauci Cult Leader & Other News
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70 views • April 01, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Written by Martin Walsh
CONSERVATIVE BRIEF
By Tristan Justice
the FEDERALIST
BLAZETV STAFF
Blaze media
by JD Rucker
NOQ Report
https://conservativebrief.com/supreme-court-strikes-down-37276/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/31/cnn-claims-theres-no-way-to-tell-if-a-baby-is-a-boy-or-a-girl/
https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/california-schools-chant-aztec?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
https://noqreport.com/2021/03/31/dr-andy-lazris-faucism-is-driving-this-nation-to-the-brink-with-unscientific-covid-policies/
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http://shotcut.org/
Written by Martin Walsh
CONSERVATIVE BRIEF
By Tristan Justice
the FEDERALIST
BLAZETV STAFF
Blaze media
by JD Rucker
NOQ Report
https://conservativebrief.com/supreme-court-strikes-down-37276/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/31/cnn-claims-theres-no-way-to-tell-if-a-baby-is-a-boy-or-a-girl/
https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/california-schools-chant-aztec?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
https://noqreport.com/2021/03/31/dr-andy-lazris-faucism-is-driving-this-nation-to-the-brink-with-unscientific-covid-policies/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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