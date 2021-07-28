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TIME TO STAND UP - IF NOT US - THEN WHO? IF NOT NOW - WHEN? FREEEEEEEDOM!
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151 views • July 28, 2021
Surely now is the hour when we MUST stand together against tyranny, we must not accept the elite desire to rule us, nor must we be divided - TOGETHER WE STAND!
TIME TO TELL THE TYRANNICAL LEADERS WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!
TIME TO TELL THE TYRANNICAL LEADERS WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!
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