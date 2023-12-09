Create New Account
'INFOWARS OWEN SHRODER RELEASED FROM BIDEN GULOG!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
IT'S REALLY A SAD DAY IN AMERICA WHEN NAZI FBI SWAT CAN BUST DOWN DOORS JUST FOR ONES SPEECH. AMERICANS ARE NOW IN A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER WHERE OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT WILL ARREST HIM OR HER JUST THEIR FREE SPEECH WHICH IS NO LONGER FREE. YOU SHOULD BE VERY SCARED BECAUSE THESE EVIL HENCHMAN AND WOMEN WILL BUST DOWN YOUR DOOR A DRAG YOU OFF TO THE GULOG IF YOU SPEAK YOUR MIND. THE ONLY THING AMERICANS CAN HOPE FOR NOW IS DIVINE INTERVENTION. THE GOVERNMENT HAS LOST ITS FREAKING MIND AND HELL ON EARTH COULD EXPLODE IN AMERICA IN AN INSTANT FROM NOW...PREP, PRAY AND STAY OUT OF THE WAY! THE FALL OF AMERICA HAS ARRIVED...

Keywords
militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

