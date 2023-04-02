JEWS ARE THE ENEMY! EUROPA The Last Battle [ Part 6]

EUROPA – The Last Battle is a multiple episode historical documentary which begins by showing the unseen side of World War I, and World War II, going through modern history until it reaches the current day. This documentary gives an overview of how Europe has been shaped by jews in modern history. In it, you will find the secret history, where you will find the real causes of the events "jews". Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II "jews". It will take you on an epic timeline that will transport you back in time and lead you on the journey through the Bolshevik "jewish" Revolution, the communist "jews" attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, World War I & II – all the way to the modern world. It presents the true historical events that lead to this world catastrophe known as the second world war, as well as the aftermath.

