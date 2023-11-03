Behind The Making of Shot Dead | Fired PGA TOUR Personnel Produce Heartbreaking Documentary, Ep 132

Former PGA TOUR personnel Jason Kabrich and Teryn Gregson, fired for vaccine discrimination, team up to expose the heartbreak of parents whose children have died from the COVID shot. Joining Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, Jason explains how God connected them to create this film with his wife Avery, who also dives into their homeschool routine to allow the filmmakers to travel and do school as a family. They discuss the roadblocks the entertainment industry has put up for dissenting voices and the censorship challenges the film is facing.Show more
Visit ShotDead.org to sign up to get the link for the November 9th livestream premiere!
Donate to the Shot Dead Documentary: ShotDead.org
Join the fight to get justice for the victims by making a donation by visiting www.wethepatriotsusa.org
FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter
Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/
For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/
Subscribe to listen to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA
Show less
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:4e7ccc1a31ae5082
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.