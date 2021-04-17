Russian Winter for Operation Barbarossa in World War II - Ice Age in World War III

The end of World War II started on the Eastern front of the Soviet Union. Adolf Hitler prepared a military invasion "Operation Barbarossa" for the Soviet Union in June 1941. Hitler did not prepare for the harsh winter conditions of cold Russian temperatures, that reached -40 C. By 1942, Hitler's invasion occupied only Kiev and was weakened during the battles for Moscow. They were defeated by the 2 fronts of the United States and the Soviet Union.



World War III is unravelling from Russia's aggression toward Ukraine, accompanied by countries from G20. The timeline for World War III with ice age is from the Henoch prophecies. World War II was lost from "Russian Winter". World War III has not even started, while the ice age is progressing very fast on all territories of Earth.



The Henoch prophecies are one of the timelines from 7 prophets of the Plejaren Federation. The 7 prophets on Earth had a mission for assistance with the Codex spiritual liabilities from colonies in Antarctica, Mars and Malona.



DNA Codex from murders in the Universe with electromagnetic sine wave is financial accounting with time value of money from currencies and securities in the fiat economy. Murderous Codex is incalculable debt for public and private entities, deep state and military industrial complex.



The Universe has depreciated and depleted electromagnetic energy, as bankrupt economy with artificial monetary stimulus. In the Universe, the artificial stimulus is conducted with nuclear fusion reactors, EMPs, atomic and nuclear explosions for cosmic and solar radiation. The additional artificial and nanotechnology include eugenics.