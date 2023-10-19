Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clay Clark asked me what sources can help wake people up.
The Real Dr Judy
I said, the movie "1986 The Act", Children's Health Defense, TheHighwire on Thursdays, Pastor Rob McCoy's sermons, Plandemic Series, "I'm Unvaccinated and That's OK", in addition to my books "Plague", "Plague of Corruption" and "Ending Plague!"
Full interview: https://rumble.com/v3q6dca-gag-order-.html

