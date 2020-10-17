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BREAKING NEW EVIDENCE: Evil Democrats Blackmailed by the CCP for Global Chinese Takeover
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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595 views • October 17, 2020
Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and many other democrats seem to be working for the Communist Chinese Party because of all the dirt (i.e. corrupt dealings, pedophilia, the bio-weapon virus etc.) the CCP has on them. This video highlights all of this in more detail and touches on just what is on the the three hard drives of Hunter Biden's laptop(s).

In other words, Democrats are the demons we have been telling you they are. Quite obviously, they've sold their souls and sold our country out to our enemies committing countless criminal acts including treason. It's time to lock them all up! Stay tuned because this intel is only the tip of the spear...the tip of the iceberg. More to come...

🇺🇸 Shop American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com

Video gathered from the Blazing Press YouTube channel via this link here: https://youtu.be/lHRGraHoZAE
Keywords
democratstreasoncorruptioncommunismchinajoe bidenhunter bidenrudy giulianiemailpizzagatespyscandalccpchinese communist partylaptopblackmailhard drivecommunist insurrection
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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