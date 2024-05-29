Pets in Love





No One Wanna Save Him? Dog Tearfully Dragging In The Rain, Begging for Help

A dog crawling in the rain, dragging its hind legs behind...

This dog, later named Imar, was found by a passerby, drenched and exhausted.

Without hesitation, the passerby scooped up the suffering animal and rushed to the nearest veterinary clinic.

The initial X-rays were perplexing — no visible damage explained why Imar couldn’t walk.

But the absence of fractures didn’t solve the mystery of his immobility.

The vet suggested an MRI, which revealed the harsh reality:

Imar had a hernia of the thoracic spine, causing significant compression and pinching of his spinal cord.

This diagnosis explained his inability to walk.

But the bad news didn't stop there—

Imar’s kidneys were in poor condition, and he couldn’t urinate spontaneously.





