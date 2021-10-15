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DROPPING EFFECTIVENESS
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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This is a time lapse video of media articles showing the shifting narrative in the effectiveness. Those in power have become a highly effective doer in pushing this agenda. #Effectiveness #Efficacy

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Information in this video is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This video MAY contain humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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