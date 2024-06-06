BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Attack on Ukrainian Su-25 Aircraft with a Lancet loitering munition
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
190 views • 11 months ago

Yesterday, Russian forces carried out another attack on the Dolhyntseve airfield near Kryvyi Rih, striking a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft with a Lancet loitering munition. Despite strong countermeasures, the drone was able to reach its target.

Since September 2023, this is at least the fifth documented instance of successful strikes against aircraft at this facility. Over this period, the Russian Armed Forces have disabled  a total of three Su-25s and two MiG-29 fighters: four strikes used Lancets, one used the X-35 cruise missile.

📌 It is noteworthy that while in previous raids the AFU aircraft were parked in the open, this time the aircraft was in a shelter with camouflage nets. Although Lancets are equipped with remote detonation for such cases, it cannot be ruled out that the aircraft sustained repairable damage.

This, in turn, once again confirms the importance of having such structures for aircraft on airfields. Preferably not improvised, but permanent.

#Dnipropetrovsk #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy