Maui Fire Survivor Shares More About Police BLOCKING Lahaina Exits!!!

Ann lost everything. She has a Go Fund Me link! To help her out copy and past this link: https://gofund.me/a0391396
Join https://www.StandTogetherHawaii.com
Instructions to submit Affidavit (Anyone can do this!):
Step #1: Copy and paste the url below to see the affidavit. Copy it into word or pages and take out whatever you don't know is factual. Add your factual and truthful testimony. If you don't have one, leave it out. ONLY factual and truthful info can be in the affidavit.
http://TinyUrl.com/GovAffidavit
Step #2: Get your affidavit notarized. It's free at your bank. They normally have a notary. Call and make an appointment.
Step #3: Keep a copy and send Affidavit registered mail to the address at the top of the affidavit.
Step #4: Send copies to ALL Six Government Officials. Find their mailing address here: http://TinyUrl.com/HawaiiOfficials. (Best to send certified or registered mail but if you don't have the funds, regular mail is fine.)
