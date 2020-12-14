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WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE VACCINE ID?
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47 views • December 14, 2020
WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE VACCINE ID?
With the emergency approval of several #Covid19 vaccines looming, there is a heated debate taking place inside the walls of the CDC and FDA, over how they will identify the recently Covid-vaccinated. The HighWire has the inside scoop on the leading forms of Vaccine ID, including a few prototypes.
#CovidButton #CovidBadge #VaccineID #FDA #Pfizer
With the emergency approval of several #Covid19 vaccines looming, there is a heated debate taking place inside the walls of the CDC and FDA, over how they will identify the recently Covid-vaccinated. The HighWire has the inside scoop on the leading forms of Vaccine ID, including a few prototypes.
#CovidButton #CovidBadge #VaccineID #FDA #Pfizer
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