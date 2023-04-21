There Is Always A Hidden Agenda

Malicious Clowns
* You can always count on our media to do one thing: lie to you.
* They have a 100% success rate of failing at the truth.
* Trust nothing these idiots tell you, ever.
* This isn’t an accident; they love this.
* Why are insiders leaking out information now?
* Nothing you see from the left-wing media that does damage to a Dem is done out of journalism; there’s some hidden agenda.
* The left will do nothing to damage the liberal cause — unless there is a greater liberal cause to defend.
* This is being done for a reason.
* The MSM are starting to panic.
* They’re going to have to flip the script.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2jm4s4-the-2020-election-plot-exposed-ep.-1996-04212023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.