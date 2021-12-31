© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Fresh Start
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 31, 2021
By Releasing Burdens
Out of the Darkness; Coming Through Depression
https://www.amazon.com/OUT-DARKNESS-Coming-Through-Depression/dp/1733381813/
Get Ready to Save Big!
Carpet Sweepa only $29.95 save $20.00
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CPET)
Feather Duster
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(PFD)
Body Clutter Tea Reg and Decaf makes a great Gift! https://shop.flylady.net/p/_Wise_Women
Download your Free Holiday Control Journal! http://www.flylady.net/i/pdf/hoj_coj.pdf
Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.
www.FlyLady.net
Out of the Darkness; Coming Through Depression
https://www.amazon.com/OUT-DARKNESS-Coming-Through-Depression/dp/1733381813/
Get Ready to Save Big!
Carpet Sweepa only $29.95 save $20.00
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CPET)
Feather Duster
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(PFD)
Body Clutter Tea Reg and Decaf makes a great Gift! https://shop.flylady.net/p/_Wise_Women
Download your Free Holiday Control Journal! http://www.flylady.net/i/pdf/hoj_coj.pdf
Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.
www.FlyLady.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.