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Day 1 - Health and Healing - Nov 9 2021
Dominion Bible Ministries
Dominion Bible Ministries
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11 views • November 10, 2021
https://www.gofundme.com/f/christian-school-for-orphans-in-ghana
https://goodgodministry.com
https://dominionbibleministries.com

Confession scripture list
https://1drv.ms/w/s!Ampq8nyIlO2fgcctsG6aMWrVKtHsJQ?e=00NPSh

Confession of scripture on a regular basis will raise your faith and enable you to walk in blessing. The Word of God is voice activated. We must know the scriptures, believe them, confess them, and then we will receive from God. This is the mechanism of faith and salvation.

God bless you,
Bobby
Keywords
fathergodholy spiritchristjesushealingpowerdeaddivinedevilauthoritycastconfessioncastingholy ghostraise
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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