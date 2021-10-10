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Pro-Freedom Song Becomes Most Bought Hip Hop Song Of The Day By ProTrumpNews Staff Published October 9, 2021 at 3:40pm
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145 views • October 10, 2021
‘This Is A War’ is a pro-freedom rap released by Hi-Rez and Jimmy Levy.
The song is about the battle between Americans who are pro-freedom and those who are against it.
Just one day after it was released, it skyrocketed to the most bought rap song of the day.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pro-freedom-song-becomes-bought-hip-hop-song-day/
The song is about the battle between Americans who are pro-freedom and those who are against it.
Just one day after it was released, it skyrocketed to the most bought rap song of the day.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pro-freedom-song-becomes-bought-hip-hop-song-day/
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