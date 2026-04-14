Date: Apr. 14, 2026. Lesson 72-2026. Title: When Thou Sittest to Eat with a Ruler

Proverbs 23:1–3 warns of the subtle dangers that come with proximity to power and abundance. Sitting at the table of a ruler requires discernment, self-control, and awareness—what is set before you may be more than mere provision. The passage cautions against uncontrolled appetite and deceptive delicacies that can entrap the unwary. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how desire can be manipulated, why restraint is essential in moments of opportunity, and how wisdom guards both the heart and the appetite in environments of influence.

Lesson 72-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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