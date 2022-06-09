InForce Weapon Mounted Lights for Rifles

Number one is perfectly mirrored Ambi activation (assuming top or bottom mounting) . This takes advantage of bilateral transfer of skill from right hand to left hand.





A switch to choose how the button operates. Either a momentary switch for firefly use (my preferred) or as an on/off toggle switch. See link in description regarding firefly technique.





Activation block to prevent an accidental discharge of position exposing light.





No remote pad clutter or wires exposed to damage.





But here’s what I really like.

Quick snap-on attachment allows me to keep it in a pouch or pocket until needed to keep weapon mass to a minimum.

Unsprung weight idea like on motocross bikes where the weight of the bike is important, but most important is the mass of the moving suspension parts. Likewise, while I do want to reduce my loadout weight, even more important is the mass on my rifle that I must accelerate outside of cover onto target, stop on target, and then bring back behind cover. And this weight is even more pronounced when out on the muzzle end of the rifle.

Reduce risk of being damaged

Eliminate risk of light flash when it's not needed to illuminate a target.





AmbGun Weapon Lights Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/weapon-lights