Morning Manna - September 5, 2025 - Matthew 8:23-27 - Boat Faith: Peace in the Midst of the Storm

Life's storms come suddenly, leaving us overwhelmed and afraid, just as the disciples were on the Sea of Galilee. Yet in the middle of the tempest, Jesus was present—resting in perfect peace until His disciples cried out, "Lord, save us: we perish." With one word, He calmed the winds and waves, proving His power over creation and His care for His people. This Morning Manna reminds us that our greatest need is not the removal of the storm, but faith in the One who commands it. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart