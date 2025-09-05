BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - September 5, 2025 - Matthew 8:23-27 - Boat Faith: Peace in the Midst of the Storm
Life’s storms come suddenly, leaving us overwhelmed and afraid, just as the disciples were on the Sea of Galilee. Yet in the middle of the tempest, Jesus was present—resting in perfect peace until His disciples cried out, “Lord, save us: we perish.” With one word, He calmed the winds and waves, proving His power over creation and His care for His people. This Morning Manna reminds us that our greatest need is not the removal of the storm, but faith in the One who commands it. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf

trustjesusfaithpeaceboatdisciplesstormwavesgalileerickwilesmorningmanna
