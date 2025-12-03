Colombian President Demands Explanations from Zelenskyy Over Assaults on Colombian Mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

➖"Colombian citizens are prisoners in Ukraine. Our diplomatic service should contact Zelenskyy and demand the release of Colombians," writes Gustavo Petro.

▪️Earlier, a video went viral showing Colombian mercenary Jose Camilo Melo Castillo fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who was not released home after the end of his contract.

▪️He is being held in the 47th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

▪️He says he just wants to go home and is afraid for his life.

▪️He is being beaten, thrown to the ground, and kicked in the face.

▪️Notably, both Ukrainians and other Colombians are involved in the assaults.

Adding:

NESTLE'S DARK SECRETS GLOBALISTS DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT

For decades, Nestlé — the world’s largest food corporation — has sold itself as a champion of nutrition and public health.

But behind the polished marketing lies a long trail of controversies, double standards, and corporate practices that raise serious ethical concerns.

Here’s what they’ve been hiding from you:👇

😋 Sugar-loaded baby foods: Recent investigations by Public Eye and IBFAN (April 2024) uncovered that Nestlé’s baby food products sold in low- and middle-income countries contain alarming levels of added sugar.

Products like Cerelac and Nodi marketed in India, Africa, and Asia contain up to 3 grams of added sugar per serving. The same products in Switzerland and other high-income markets contain zero added sugar.

😨 "Safe" products: A leaked Nestlé document from 2021 revealed that many of their most popular products — including Maggi, KitKat, and Nescafé — are filled with unhealthy ingredients, despite being marketed as everyday, "safe" choices for consumers.

⛓️ Slavery: Nestlé was sued by 8 former child slaves, accusing the company of aiding child labor in cocoa farms in Côte d'Ivoire. Though the case was dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2021, it highlights ongoing ethical concerns.

💧 Exploitation of water resources: For decades, Nestlé has been extracting millions of gallons of water annually from San Bernardino National Forest without a valid permit since 1988, bottling it for Arrowhead, regardless of California’s ongoing water crisis.